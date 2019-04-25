Windy City ThunderBolts Announce Front Office Changes

After nearly sixteen years with the ThunderBolts, General Manager, Mike Lucas, will be leaving the organization this spring. Lucas has served as the team's GM for the previous nine seasons.

Lucas arrived in Crestwood prior to the 2004 season, and served as the Bolts Assistant General Manager in 2008 and 2009, before ultimately being promoted to his current role on October 28th, 2009.

"I would like to personally thank team owner Al Oremus, the current Windy City ThunderBolts Staff, both on and off the field, the Village of Crestwood, sponsors, group leaders, vendors, and all of the fans that I have met for making the last 16-years something I will never forget. ," Lucas said Wednesday morning.

Lucas's tenure will be remembered fondly, as he earned two Frontier League Executive of the Year awards (2012 and 2016) and was a part of two Frontier League Championship teams (2007 and 2008).

Assistant General Manager, Mike VerSchave, has been named the new General Manager of the ThunderBolts. VerSchave has been with the organization since 1999, and in a full-time role since 2006. He had been the Assistant GM since the start of the 2014 season.

"First, I want to thank owner Al Oremus for giving me the opportunity to lead this organization into its 20th anniversary season. Over twenty years ago, when it was announced that this franchise would be moving to Crestwood, all I wanted to do was be a part of it. I am incredibly grateful to have been with this organization for over two decades through various positions" VerSchave said.

Lucas had been at the helm of the ThunderBolt's operation since the start of the 2010 season, making 2019 the start of a new era for Windy City.

"I want to wish Mike VerSchave, his staff, and the entire organization the best of luck as they embark on the 20th Anniversary season in Crestwood." Lucas said.

VerSchave has been an integral part of the ballpark's operation since it was the Cook County Cheetah's who called it home.

"I would like to recognize and thank Frontier League Deputy Commissioner Steve Tahsler for giving me a shot in sales back in 2008. Finally, I must thank Mike Lucas. I have known the man for 15 years and wish him nothing but the best in his future endeavors. Not only has he been an important part of my professional life, but I consider him a dear friend. I could not ask for a better team of staff members that we have in this front office. I am absolutely honored to be named General Manager of the ThunderBolts and look forward to the 2019 season." VerSchave said.

The ThunderBolts will kick off their 2019 season in Joliet on Thursday, May 9th, before returning to Ozinga Field on Tuesday, May 14th for their home opener.

