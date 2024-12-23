Atlanta Vibe Waive Four, Sign One

December 23, 2024 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Atlanta Vibe News Release







The Atlanta Vibe have waived Opposite Hitter Courtney Buzzerio, Outside Hitter Jenaisya Moore, Libero/DS Kamaile Hiapo and Libero/DS Nomaris Velez-Agosto.

Additionally, the Vibe have added Middle Blocker Taya Beller from Wayne State College, to the training camp roster. Beller played a key role at Wayne State, earning All-NSIC First Team in 2021, 2022 and 2023 and voted AVCA and D2CCA All-America First Team in 2022 and 2023. With a career average hitting percentage of .368, Beller tallied 494 kills and 139 blocks as a wildcat.

