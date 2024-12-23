Supernovas Continue Rookie Signings with Nebraska's Lindsay Krause, Creighton's Kendra Wait, and Others

December 23, 2024 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Omaha Supernovas News Release







OMAHA, Neb. - The Omaha Supernovas, Nebraska's professional volleyball team and first Pro Volleyball Champions, are thrilled to announce the latest signings of its 2024 PVF Draft Class while adding one of the premier middle blockers from the college volleyball season.

Creighton superstar setter Kendra Wait, Nebraska volleyball player and Omaha native Lindsay Krause, first-round pick Toyosi Onabanjo, and Minnesota's Phoebe Awoleye all signed contracts with the Supernovas.

Wait ended her career as one of the best players in Creighton volleyball history. The four-year starting setter helped her team reach the Regional Final for the second time in school history in 2024, falling just short to the eventual national champions Penn State in five sets. Wait became the first-ever Bluejay volleyball player to be named a four-time All-American after being selected to the AVCA All-America First Team. She was named to the third team in 2023, plus her two honorable mention honors in 2021 and 2022. The Kansas native won back-to-back BIG EAST Player and Setter of the Year awards while being a four-time All-BIG EAST nominee.

The most impressive part of Wait's game is her all-around ability. She finished her college career with 4,945 assists (10.75 A/S), 1,454 digs (3.16 D/S), 784 points, 507 kills (1.10 K/S) on a .362 hitting percentage, 360 total blocks and 85 aces.

"I am excited to have officially signed with the Supernovas! I'm grateful to have the opportunity to stay in Omaha and be surrounded by the community that has supported me for the past 4 years," Wait said. "Omaha fans are truly one of a kind. I can't wait to get in the gym with all the amazing players, coaches, and staff who make this organization so special."

Krause wrapped up her four-year college career at Nebraska, helping the Cornhuskers to two national runners-up and three Final Fours. The 6-foot-4 attacker recorded 857 points, 2.36 kills per set, 185 blocks and 24 aces in 102 career matches played in Lincoln. The former No. 1 overall recruit makes a return to her hometown of Omaha with the Supernovas.

"Signing with the Supernovas is nothing short of a dream come true," Krause shared. "It is nothing short of a privilege to not only have the ability to play professional volleyball in the United States, but in my hometown in Nebraska."

After transferring from Iowa, Onabanjo formed into one of the best offensive middle blockers in the country during her last two college seasons at Kansas. She averaged 1.82 kills per set and 107 blocks in her junior season with the Jayhawks before a breakout season in her senior year.

The Houston, Texas native was named an All-American for the first time in her career with an Honorable Mention honor after recording 2.58 kills per set on a staggering .409 hitting percentage - which was a top 15 mark in the country and second in the conference. Toyosi was also part of the All-Big 12 First Team thanks to 123 blocks on the season, which led the team and was fourth overall in the conference.

Awoleye joins the Supernovas as an undrafted free agent from Minnesota. The 6-foot-2 Marietta, Georgia native was one of the premier blockers in the Big Ten in her two seasons with the Golden Gophers. She posted 114 kills on a .281 clip, but Awoleye excelled at the net with 173 total blocks to lead the team and rank second in the Big Ten. That was an improvement from her first season in Minnesota when she put up 141 blocks.

Awoleye joined the Golden Gophers from Loyola Marymount where she was an All-West Coast Conference First Team selection after posting 2.13 kills and 1.39 blocks per set in helping LMU to the NCAA Tournament. She spent her first two college seasons in her home state of Georgia playing for the Bulldogs, making the All-SEC Freshman Team in 2020 followed by 2021 where she appeared and started in all 29 matches.

All four players will join the Supernovas in Omaha, where they are in the middle of Training Camp to prepare for the 2025 season. The Supernovas kick off their title-defending campaign on Friday, January 10 by hosting the Atlanta Vibe at the CHI Health Center for Banner Night.

