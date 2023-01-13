Astros Caravan in Corpus Christi January 17
January 13, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Corpus Christi Hooks News Release
CORPUS CHRISTI - The Sparkling City by the Sea plays host to World Series Champions and former Hooks J.J. Matijevic and Korey Lee when the Houston Astros Caravan comes to town on Tuesday, January 17.
The caravan is set to tour the city with private stops throughout the day at London ISD Gym, Naval Air Station Corpus Christi and Driscoll Children's Hospital.
A special appearance at Whataburger by the Bay will be open to the public from 4:30 PM to 5:30 PM. Hooks sponsors along with Sapphire and Diamond season members will receive an invite for the final leg of the day at Whataburger Field between 6 and 7 PM.
Fans can call 361-561-HOOK (4665) or visit cchooks.com for more information on Hooks Season Memberships.
