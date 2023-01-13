Amarillo College Baseball Tickets on Sale January 16

AMARILLO, Texas - HODGETOWN and the Amarillo Sod Poodles are excited to host the inaugural season of Amarillo College baseball. The team will play their 36-game home schedule starting on Saturday, February 4, and will run through early May. Tickets for the season will go on sale Monday, January 16 at 10 a.m. CT and are priced at $10 for adults and $7 for children.

"Playing at an incredible venue like HODGETOWN has been a huge draw for potential recruits," says Brandon Rains, Head Baseball Coach at Amarillo College. "We are thrilled that HODGETOWN is the home of Amarillo College Baseball. It's a first-class stadium with an incredible atmosphere and our players can't wait for the season."

Games will be played as doubleheaders with the first game a seven-inning game followed by a nine-inning game (unless game one goes into extra innings). Tickets purchased will be good for both games on a game day. All games are scheduled to start at 12 p.m. with gates opening at 11 a.m. Concessions will be available for purchase by fans in attendance and all HODGETOWN stadium guidelines and policies will be in effect including only clear bags being permitted.

"As an organization, we couldn't be more proud to host the inaugural season of Amarillo College baseball," said Sod Poodles President and General Manager, Tony Ensor. "HODGETOWN and the Sod Poodles are the home of baseball in the panhandle. We are excited to provide a professional playing surface for the athletes while delivering a fun and exciting experience for families and fans. We look forward to seeing everyone out when the Badgers' season starts on February 4."

Limited hospitality and group options are available for the Amarillo College season. For pricing and availability, please email groups@sodpoodles.com or call (806) 803-7762.

A complete schedule for the Badgers' home game can be found HERE. To purchase tickets online, please visit www.SodPoodles.com/tickets. The HODGETOWN Box Office is currently open Monday through Friday 9 a.m. - 5 p.m for in-person sales or over the phone by calling (806) 803-9547.

