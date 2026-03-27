Astros Announce 2026 Asheville Tourists Opening Day Roster

Published on March 27, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Asheville Tourists News Release







ASHEVILLE, N.C. - The Houston Astros have announced the 2026 Opening Day roster for the Asheville Tourists. The 30-man squad, evenly split between 15 pitchers and 15 position players, is set to begin the season in the heart of the Blue Ridge Mountains at Asheville's newly renovated ballpark.

Four of Houston's top-30 prospects highlight this year's roster, led by outfielder Ethan Frey (No. 3). A recent draft selection, Frey began his professional career with Single-A Fayetteville following a standout tenure at Louisiana State University, where he scored a team-high six runs during LSU's 2025 College World Series championship run.

Right-handed pitchers Cole Hertzler (No. 23) and Parker Smith (No. 25), along with infielder Caden Powell (No. 27), round out the Astros prospects ranked among the organization's top 30.

Asheville's pitching staff features a strong right-handed presence, with Colby Langford serving as the lone left-handed pitcher on the roster. Additional pitchers include Anthony Cruz, Nolan DeVos, Francisco Frias, Jose Guedez, Dylan Howard, Eury Martinez, Joan Ogando, Alain Pena, Luis Rodriguez, Yeriel Santos, Andrew Taylor, and Nate Wohlgemuth.

Behind the plate, the Tourists will carry three catchers: Jason Schiavone, Freuddy Batista, and Hemmanuel Rosario.

The infield unit features Powell alongside Narbe Cruz, Zach Daudet, Alberto Hernandez, Max Holy, Alejandro Nunez, and Kyle Walker.

In the outfield, Frey is joined by Drew Brutcher, Chase Call, Cesar Hernandez, and Justin Thomas.

Sixteen players are slated to make their Asheville debuts this season, bringing a fresh wave of talent to the club.

The Tourists open the 2026 season on the road April 2 against the Rome Emperors. Asheville's home opener is set for April 21 against the Greenville Drive, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. ET. The game will also celebrate extensive ballpark renovations and 102 years of professional baseball in Asheville.

Tickets for Opening Day and the full 2026 season are available at TouristsTickets.com. For more information, visit TheAshevilleTourists.com or call the Tourists box office at 828-258-0428, ext. 3.







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Astros Announce 2026 Asheville Tourists Opening Day Roster - Asheville Tourists

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