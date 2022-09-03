Arvin Atwal Returns to Cyclones
September 3, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release
Cincinnati, OH- The Cincinnati Cyclones are excited to announce that the team has signed defenseman Arvin Atwal to a contract for the 2022-23 ECHL season.
Atwal, 26, began his pro career in Cincinnati, joining the Cyclones ahead of the 2016-17 season. The Surrey, British Columbia native bounced between the Cyclones and AHL-Rochester for multiple seasons before spending his last three years playing outside the Cyclones pipeline.
"It puts a smile on my face to say I'm coming back to the Cyclones," said Atwal. "The city and the fans are amazing. It's where I sort of learned how to grow up and be an adult and be a professional. I never want to be the same player from the previous year, so I think I'll be a different and better player than I was since the last time the fans saw me, but I'm always going to be that guy that sticks up for my teammates and takes care of them."
"Arvin is a warrior," said Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations Jason Payne. " This is a huge signing for our team. To bring him back into the fold after three years away is significant for us. My first year in Cincy was his last year (2018-19) and he was an all-star in our league . I have no doubts he can return to being one of the elite defensemen in the ECHL and help us in our quest to win a championship."
Arvin Atwal
Position: Defenseman
Drafted: Undrafted
Age: 26 (11/26/1995)
Born: Surrey, British Columbia
HT: 6'0" | WT: 205 lbs
Shoots: Right
- ECHL Career: 177GP: 21G - 61A - 82PTS - 583PIM
- Pro totals (ECHL/AHL/Slovakia): 247GP: 26G - 86A - 112PTS - 789PIM
- Skated in 39 games his rookie season with Cincinnati in 2016-17, notching two goals and 17 points, along with 98 penalty minutes.
- Earned his first AHL call-up in 2017-18, debuting for Rochester on November 17, 2017. Tallied his first career AHL point (assist) that night against Hershey. Scored his first AHL goal February 2, 2018 against Toronto.
- Named an ECHL All-Star during his last year with Cyclones (2018-19). Led team in PIM with 214 over 65 games, while posting career-highs in goals, assists, and points (10 goals, 29 assists, 39 points).
- Signed with Florida Everblades ahead of 2019-20 season. Split the season between Everblades and AHL-Milwaukee. Played the following season in Florida as well, skating in 23 games while racking up 114 PIMs.
- Played overseas last season in Slovakia. Led the league with 159 PIMs in just 39 games. Followed with 27 PIMs in two playoff games.
- Played 225 games in the WHL, mostly for Vancouver. Registered over 100 points during his junior career from 2012-16.
