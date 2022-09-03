Royals' Signings of the Week

September 3, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release









Max Balinson handles the puck for the Cincinnati Cyclones

(Reading Royals) Max Balinson handles the puck for the Cincinnati Cyclones(Reading Royals)

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced one signing this past week to the team for the 2022-23 season.

Max Balinson was the lone player signed to next season's roster this week which was officially announced on Tuesday, August 30.

Balinson, 25, is a 6'1" defensemen joining the Royals after skating for the Cincinnati Cyclones in the 2021-22 season. The Ancaster, Ontario native scored a goal in the first period of his professional debut to help the Cyclones defeat the Fort Wayne Komets on March 19, 2022, 4-3. As a rookie, Balinson totaled five points (1 G, 4 A) in 13 regular season and skated in two games in the 2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs. He earned an assist for his first career Kelly Cup Playoff point in Cincinnati's win over the Toledo Walleye in Game 5 of the Central Division Finals.

"We're excited to sign Max for the 2022-23 season," said Coach Henry. "Max was able to gain some professional experience last season, and that should help him begin his first full year out of NCAA. We expect Max to contribute in all aspects of the game and be a difficult defender to play against."

Prior to signing with Cincinnati, Balinson played collegiately at Arizona State University (2017-20) before transferring to Long Island University (2020-22). Across five NCAA seasons, Balinson totaled 26 points (8 G, 18 A) in 69 games.

Before playing in the NCAA, Balinson played one season for the Burlington Cougars. In that 2016-17 season, Balinson led the Cougars to their winningest season as an alternate captain. Additionally, Balinson ranked 3rd in the OJHL among defensemen in scoring with 48 points (13 G, 35 A) in 46 games. He also won his fourth-straight Most Gentlemanly Award after earning the honor with the Ancaster Avalanche in the GOJHL three years prior.

Internationally, Balinson competed for Team Canada and won the gold medal for Junior Men's Hockey at the 2013 Maccabiah Games, beating Team USA, 7-1.

The following is a list of players that have agreed to terms with the Royals for the 2022-23 season:

Goaltender

Justin Kapelmaster

Defensemen

Max Balinson

Mike Chen

Dominic Cormier

Nick Minerva

Ryan Romeo

Forwards

Alec Butcher

Zane Franklin

Brendan Hoffmann

Tyler Kirkup

Eric MacAdams

Yvan Mongo

Max Newton

Devon Paliani

Shane Sellar

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from September 3, 2022

Royals' Signings of the Week - Reading Royals

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.