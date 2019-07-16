Arms Lock Down Drillers in 5-2 Win
July 16, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Frisco RoughRiders News Release
TULSA, Okla. - Four Riders pitchers kept a potent Tulsa offense quiet as part of a 5-2 win Tuesday night at ONEOK Field.
SYNOPSIS
* Rafael Montero, Blake Bass, James Jones and Emmanuel Clase combined to yield two runs on four hits. At one point, the group combined to retire 14 consecutive hitters.
* The Riders scored four times in the fourth and added another tally in the fifth to take a 5-0 lead.
KEY RIDERS PERFORMERS
* Rafael Montero: 3 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 5 K
* Blake Bass: 3 2/3 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 1 K (W)
* Andretty Cordero: 2-for-4, 2B, RBI, R
NEWS AND NOTES
* Tuesday's win snapped a nine-game losing streak for the Riders in Tulsa.
WHAT'S NEXT
Riders at Tulsa, Wednesday, 7:05 pm
RHP Jason Bahr (0-2, 6.00) vs. RHP Justin DeFratus (5-5, 4.36)
Video: MiLB.tv ||| Audio: RidersBaseball.com, TuneIn, MiLB First Pitch app
