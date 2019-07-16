Arms Lock Down Drillers in 5-2 Win

TULSA, Okla. - Four Riders pitchers kept a potent Tulsa offense quiet as part of a 5-2 win Tuesday night at ONEOK Field.

SYNOPSIS

* Rafael Montero, Blake Bass, James Jones and Emmanuel Clase combined to yield two runs on four hits. At one point, the group combined to retire 14 consecutive hitters.

* The Riders scored four times in the fourth and added another tally in the fifth to take a 5-0 lead.

KEY RIDERS PERFORMERS

* Rafael Montero: 3 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 5 K

* Blake Bass: 3 2/3 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 1 K (W)

* Andretty Cordero: 2-for-4, 2B, RBI, R

NEWS AND NOTES

* Tuesday's win snapped a nine-game losing streak for the Riders in Tulsa.

WHAT'S NEXT

Riders at Tulsa, Wednesday, 7:05 pm

RHP Jason Bahr (0-2, 6.00) vs. RHP Justin DeFratus (5-5, 4.36)

Video: MiLB.tv ||| Audio: RidersBaseball.com, TuneIn, MiLB First Pitch app

