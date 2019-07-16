NFL, NBA, NHL stats



Gonzalez Named Texas League Player of the Week

July 16, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Springfield Cardinals News Release

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - The Texas League has announced Springfield Cardinals INF Yariel Gonzalez as Player of the Week for July 8-14.

Gonzalez, 25, hit .448 (13-for-29) with one double, two home runs, eight RBIs and five runs last week, finishing with at least one hit in every game.

Gonzalez finished the week with a 3-for-4 effort in a 3-2 win over the Arkansas Travelers on Sunday. He posted four additional multi-hit games on July 8, 9, 12 and 13. Gonzalez's week was highlighted by a dramatic three-run walk-off home run in the 11th inning of a 9-7 win over the Travelers on July 12 after the Cardinals trailed 7-3 entering the inning.

Gonzalez's hot streak extends earlier than this week, with the Mayaguez, Puerto Rico native currently riding a nine-game hitting streak, batting 17-for-38 over that stretch (.447) with three home runs and 13 RBIs.

Over 22 games with Springfield this season, Gonzalez is batting .303/.351/.472 with four home runs, three doubles, 18 RBIs and 11 runs. Gonzalez has also played seven games with Triple-A Memphis and 57 games with High-A Palm Beach this season. Across all three levels, he is batting .264/.317/.377 with eight home runs and 45 RBIs.

A non-drafted free agent, Gonzalez was signed by St. Louis to a Minor League contract on June 16, 2016 after attending the University of Science & Arts in Chickasha, Oklahoma. He was previously named Midwest League Player of the Week for the Low-A Peoria Chiefs on July 29, 2018.

Check out what's coming to Hammons Field next homestand...

Wednesday, July 24, 6:30pm - Purina Woof Wednesday

Thursday, July 25, 7:10pm - Cards Christmas in July / Price Cutter & Bar-S Foods Elf on the Shelf Christmas Ornament Giveaway (2,000) / Klement's $1 Bratwurst Night / Missouri Lottery Baseball Bingo / Pre-Game On-Field Happy Hour

Friday, July 26, 7:10pm - Cards Christmas in July / Friday Fireworks with Christmas in July Music / Christmas in July Specialty Jersey Auction to benefit Knights of Columbus

Saturday, July 27, 7:10pm - Hiland Dairy Etched Cutting Board Giveaway (2,000)

Sunday, July 28, 6:10pm - Loren Cook Company Mike Shildt Bobblehead Giveaway (2,000) / Hiland Dairy Ice Cream Sunday & Kids Run the Bases

Monday, July 29, 6:30pm - Monday Night Baseball: Cardinals vs. Hooks

Tuesday, July 30 - 6:30pm - Great Southern Bank $1 Dog Day

