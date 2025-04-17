Arlington Renegades vs St. Louis Battlehawks: Know Before You Go

April 17, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

Arlington Renegades News Release







Arlington, Texas - The Arlington Renegades are gearing up for their fourth game of the season as they take on the St. Louis Battlehawks on Saturday, April 19, at 11:30 a.m. at Choctaw Stadium. With a crucial conference win on the line, fans can expect an action-packed showdown.

Led by legendary head coach Bob Stoops, the Renegades are ready to take the field and build serious momentum. Here's everything you need to know before heading to this highly anticipated matchup:

HER GAME DAY

This Saturday is all about the women who make an impact in sports- on and off the field. "Her Game Day" celebrates the incredible women and girls in our community while inspiring the next generation to get in the game. Join us as we honor the power, passion, and presence of women in sports!

FULL THROTTLE TAILGATE

The party kicks off early! Head to the Full Throttle Tailgate in the Centerfield Plaza starting at 10 a.m. for family-friendly fun, including face painting, temporary Bandit tattoos, and a special photo op with the Easter Bunny inside the Pro Shop!

COMMUNITY GAME DAY PARTNER

We're proud to partner with Susan G. Komen©, the world's leading breast cancer organization, for this special game. As our Community Game Day Partner, Komen will be featured throughout the day's programming as we honor survivors, celebrate the strength of the Komen community, and raise vital funds to support the mission to end breast cancer.

Fans can show their support by purchasing specially priced $25 tickets through a dedicated link- with a portion of proceeds benefiting Komen's local outreach. Survivors will also be recognized during a special on-field tribute.

4 THE WIN FAMILY 4 PACK

Families can make the most of their game day experience with the 4 the Win Family 4 Pack, an unbeatable offer for just $100. This exclusive package includes:

4 tickets to the game

4 hot dogs

4 drinks

4 bags of chips

It's the perfect way for families to enjoy the game together while saving on food and tickets. Don't miss out on this fantastic deal, available for a limited time! Click here for more details.

GATE TIMINGS

The Centerfield gate will open 90 minutes prior to game time, at 10 a.m. for access to the Full Throttle Tailgate. All other gates will open 60 minutes prior to kickoff.

• Discuss this story on the United Football League message board...





United Football League Stories from April 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.