United Football League Week Four Preview

April 17, 2025 - United Football League (UFL) News Release







Arlington, TX - As the 2025 United Football League season heads into Week Four, the stakes are rising across the board. With new head coaches, key conference clashes and rematches on tap, each game this weekend carries playoff implications and features some of the league's brightest stars. Fans can expect a thrilling slate of matchups beginning Friday night on FOX UFL Friday and continuing through Sunday evening.

Week Four Schedule and Game Previews Memphis Showboats (0-3) at Michigan Panthers (2-1)

Friday, April 18 - 8:00 p.m. ET | Ford Field | FOX UFL Friday

Week Four kicks off with a highly anticipated rematch between Michigan and Memphis. The Panthers claimed the first meeting of the season and aim to make it a sweep, fueled by the electric playmaking of quarterback Bryce Perkins. On the other side, the Showboats are looking for a spark under new interim head coach Jim Turner, with wide receiver standout Jonathan Adams poised to play a key role in turning the tide for Memphis.

Last week, Perkins took charge in a close matchup against the San Antonio Brahmas, that went down to the wire. With the game tied 23-23 and under five minutes remaining, Perkins engineered a fourth-quarter, game-winning drive which culminated in a field goal with less than a minute remaining in the contest, to give the Panthers their second win of the season. He finished the day recording game-high totals with 193 passing yards and 17 completions. He also rushed for 30 yards and 2 touchdowns on 10 carries, while adding a 1-point conversion.

The Showboats are still searching for their first win and will lean heavily on wide receiver Jonathan Adams to jumpstart the offense. In the first two games of the season, Adams has put together top receiving performances in the league, which has placed on top in three categories, total yards (263), total receptions (20, 13.2 yards per catch) and yards per game (87.7). Against the Panthers, Adams will look to have another record breaking performance. In their last contest he caught six passes for 93 yards, his longest was 38.

St. Louis Battlehawks (2-1) at Arlington Renegades (2-1)

Saturday, April 19 - 12:30 p.m. ET | Choctaw Stadium | ABC

Saturday's action kicks off with a pivotal showdown between the Arlington Renegades and the St. Louis Battlehawks in Arlington, Texas. Both teams enter the matchup at 2-1, eager to rebound after suffering their first losses of the season in Week Three.

This game sets the stage for a classic strength-on-strength battle, as Arlington's league-best rushing defense squares off against the explosive ground attack of St. Louis. Expect a physical contest in the trenches, with both teams looking to impose their will and regain momentum in the standings.

The Renegades' defense will once again face a significant challenge on the ground this weekend- but if their performance through the early part of the season is any indication, they are more than prepared for the task. Arlington's defensive front has been a force to be reckoned with, demonstrating toughness, discipline, and consistency. Through the first three games, the unit has yet to allow a single opponent to eclipse the 100-yard rushing mark. On average, they are holding opposing offenses to a mere 73.7 rushing yards per game while allowing just 3.9 yards per carry.

On the other side of the ball, the Battlehawks enter Saturday's showdown with one of the most potent ground attacks in the league. St. Louis leads the league in rushing, amassing an impressive 482 total yards on the ground through three weeks of play. That breaks down to a dominant average of 160.7 rushing yards per game.

Birmingham Stallions (2-1) at Houston Roughnecks (1-2)

Saturday, April 19 - 7:00 p.m. ET | FOX

This matchup promises to be an electrifying Saturday when the Stallions travel to take on the Roughnecks. Both teams are coming off Week Three victories and will be looking to climb the standings in the competitive USFL Conference.

Birmingham's offense continues to build momentum under the leadership of quarterback Matt Corral, while Houston's defense- anchored by hard-hitting linebacker Marvin Moody- will aim to disrupt the Stallions' rhythm and even the Roughnecks' record at 2-2.

After losing starting quarterback Alex McGough in Week One, the Stallions have turned to Corral to ignite their offense- and he has delivered in dramatic. With under 30 seconds remaining, Corral orchestrated a clutch scoring drive to lift Birmingham to a 10-9 win over the Arlington Renegades. The former Ole Miss standout connected with wide receiver Cade Johnson on a 20-yard touchdown pass to tie the game at nine. Rather than settle for the tie, the Stallions opted for a one-point conversion, and Corral capitalized with a designed quarterback run up the middle for the go-ahead score. He finished the night completing 19 of 41 passes for 255 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. Corral also led the team in rushing, adding 24 yards on four carries.

The Roughnecks notched their first win of the season thanks to a standout defensive performance, spearheaded by linebacker Marvin Moody. In a hard-fought 18-17 victory on the road in Memphis, Moody and the Roughnecks' defense rose to the occasion, making key stops throughout the contest to secure the win. Moody was a force all afternoon, racking up a game-high nine total tackles- including six solo stops- and adding one tackle for loss. The Tulane alum continues to be a defensive cornerstone for Houston, currently ranking second on the team in total tackles (20), just behind Leon O'Neal Jr. Impressively, Moody is already closing in on his 2024 season total of 28 tackles, underscoring his growth and impact early in the campaign.

San Antonio Brahmas (0-3) at DC Defenders (3-0)

Sunday, April 20 - 5:00 p.m. ET | FOX

Week Four wraps up in the nation's capital with a marquee matchup as the undefeated DC Defenders welcome the surging San Antonio Brahmas. Quarterback Jordan Ta'amu continues to steer the Defenders with poise and precision, commanding the offense with veteran confidence. On the opposite sideline, the Brahmas aim to build on their recent offensive success under newly appointed interim head coach Payton Purdee, who steps in for head coach Wade Phillips with the challenge of maintaining momentum and delivering a statement win against one of the league's toughest teams.

With a 3-0 record, the DC Defenders will look to remain on top of the league under veteran Quarterback Jordan Ta'amu who continues to assert himself as the league's premier offensive orchestrator. With three games under his belt, the Defenders' signal-caller hasn't missed a beat, leading the league with 606 total passing yards- an average of 202 yards per game. In last Sunday's showdown against the Battlehawks, Ta'amu made an early statement with a 62-yard bomb to wide receiver Ty Scott, putting DC on the board and setting the tone for the rest of the game. He finished the afternoon completing 17 of 37 passes for 243 yards and an eye-popping three touchdown throws, further cementing his place atop the league's quarterback rankings.

Pardee makes his debut at the helm for the Brahmas Sunday against the Defenders. Elevated to offensive coordinator prior to the game against Michigan, he served as special teams coordinator and wide receivers coach for Wade Phillips in 2023 and 2024. Pardee was named one of 25 finalists out of nearly 1,000 applicants for the 2025 Tampa Bay Buccaneers National Coaching Academy this week.

Pardee led the Brahmas to a season-high in total offense (257 yards) against the Michigan Panthers last week. He has coached one of the top special teams units and receiving corps in Legacy XFL and the UFL the last two seasons. Already in 2025, wide receiver Jacob Harris ranks second in the UFL in receiving yards through three games with 188 yards, while punter Brad Wing leads the league in punting averaging (51.8 yards per punt) and running back/kick returner Anthony McFarland Jr. leads the UFL in kickoff return yards (262 yards), and all-purpose yards totalling (428 yards).

Pardee is the grandson of the late great Jack Pardee, who served as NFL head coach for the Chicago Bears and Houston Oilers and earned All-American honors at Texas A&M while being one of the famed Junction Boys, the 1954 Texas A&M preseason camp held in Junction, Texas, held by the great Paul "Bear" Bryant.

Fans can watch all UFL games live, starting Friday on FOX UFL Friday. Additional broadcasts will be available on ABC, FOX and via FOX and ESPN's streaming platforms.

Tickets for UFL games are on sale now at theufl.com/tickets.

For the latest UFL news, schedules, and updates, visit theufl.com.

• Discuss this story on the United Football League message board...





United Football League Stories from April 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.