Arizona Coyotes Announce Temporary Furloughing of Employees Through June 30

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - The Arizona Coyotes announced today that due to the Coronavirus pandemic that has forced the pausing of the NHL and AHL seasons, the Club will proceed with a temporary reduction in personnel through furloughs, which will impact 50% of the organization's employees. The Coyotes will continue to cover 100% of health benefits for all furloughed employees. The workforce reduction will take effect today, Friday, April 10, and last through June 30. This decision was necessary given the significant impact the pandemic has had on the sports, entertainment, casino and hotel industries.

On March 16, Coyotes' Owner, Chairman and Governor, Alex Meruelo announced that in partnership with Gila River Arena, he would support the team's and arena's part-time and hourly employees scheduled to work the remaining eight home games through the end of the NHL's regular season on April 4. Mr. Meruelo will also compensate all Coyotes' and Tucson Roadrunners' full and part-time employees through April 15.

"The developing COVID-19 situation is having a huge impact on our community and, like many companies, we are working through the challenges during this unprecedented time," said Meruelo. "This was an extremely difficult decision for me and my family. We never anticipated that the situation would escalate to the point of shutting down some of our businesses. It doesn't appear that the NHL will resume play in the immediate future, so this decision was necessary. We all remain hopeful that hockey will be back soon and look forward to welcoming back our team members at that time. It's never easy to take steps that affect the lives of our team members and their families and I would like to thank them for their patience and understanding during this very difficult time. We will get through this together."

