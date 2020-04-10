Lehigh Valley Phantoms and PPL Center Are Proud to Support LVHN as a Potential Surge Facility During Coronavirus Outbreak

April 10, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release





Allentown, PA - The PPL Center and Lehigh Valley Phantoms are very proud to work with Lehigh Valley Health Network (LVHN) to serve as a potential surge facility to care for patients, if necessary, to help our community through the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We have been extremely impressed with the leadership at LVHN and how they have quickly prepared and acted in this time of need," said Phantoms Owner Rob Brooks. "We are also enormously grateful to all of the employees at LVHN, first responders and all the front-line heroes who have put our community first. They truly inspire us with their courage."

