Argos SHOCK Princess Auto Stadium: CFL

August 1, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Toronto Argonauts YouTube Video







The Toronto Argonauts waste no time going to work with an early pick-six from Cameron Judge to open the scoring.







Canadian Football League Stories from August 1, 2025

Als Return Home to Face Riders on Saturday - Montreal Alouettes

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.