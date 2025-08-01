Argos SHOCK Princess Auto Stadium: CFL
August 1, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Toronto Argonauts YouTube Video
The Toronto Argonauts waste no time going to work with an early pick-six from Cameron Judge to open the scoring.
Check out the Toronto Argonauts Statistics
Canadian Football League Stories from August 1, 2025
- Als Return Home to Face Riders on Saturday - Montreal Alouettes
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.