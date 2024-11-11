Argos Ink QB Bryan Scott

November 11, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

TORONTO - The Toronto Argonauts Football Club announced today they have signed American QB Bryan Scott.

Scott, 6'2 and 220lbs, spent nine games with Toronto in 2024, getting limited action while throwing for one touchdown. The Occidental alum also spent time with Winnipeg this season. The California native joined the Argos in March of 2023 and played 18 games for the Boatmen during their historic 16-2 regular season. Scott played three games for the Philadelphia Stars of the USFL in 2022 after being drafted third overall, completing 70.6% of his passes for 558 yards and five touchdowns. The pivot played for the Generals of The Spring League in 2020, leading the team to a 4-0 record, a league MVP award, and the league championship, while being named MVP of the title game after throwing for 264 yards and three touchdowns. He spent time with the Edmonton Elks in 2019 into 2020, played in The Spring League in 2018 where he was named MVP for the first time, and was a member of the B.C. Lions in the offseason of 2017.

