Argos Ink American DL Woody Baron
July 17, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Toronto Argonauts News Release
TORONTO - The Toronto Argonauts Football Club announced today the signing of American DL Woody Baron.
Baron, 6'1/270lbs, spent the last two seasons with B.C. where he tallied 29 defensive tackles, nine sacks, one forced fumble, three knockdowns, and a blocked punt in 23 games for the Lions. The Chicago native was named a West Division All-Star last season after an eight-sack campaign. The former Virginia Tech Hokie spent the first three seasons of his career in Montreal (2019-2021) where he recorded 71 defensive tackles, 11 sacks, one forced fumble, and one field goal block in 50 games for the Als. For his career, Baron has notched 100 defensive tackles, 20 sacks, seven tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, four knockdowns, and two blocked kicks in 73 regular season games.
