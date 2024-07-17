Buono Honoured as Stamps Host Lions

July 17, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Calgary Stampeders News Release







The Calgary Stampeders return to McMahon Stadium after a two-game road trip to play host to the West Division-leading BC Lions on Legacy Night.

The Stampeders (2-3) have won their first home games of the season and are trying to get back on track after consecutive heartbreaking losses on the road - 30-26 in Montreal and 41-37 in Winnipeg. Calgary's home-field victories came in Week 1 against Hamilton (32-24) and in Week 4 against Winnipeg (22-19 in overtime).

In last week's contest against the Blue Bombers, the Stamps received notable performances from running back Dedrick Mills (131 rushing yards) and cornerback Tre Roberson (two interceptions).

Meanwhile, the Lions (5-1) boasted 451 passing yards by Vernon Adams Jr. and 14 catches for 243 yards by Justin McInnis in a 35-20 win over the previously unbeaten Saskatchewan Roughriders last week at Vancouver's BC Place.

This is the second of three regular-season meetings between the Stamps and Leos as Calgary dropped a 26-17 decision at BC Place in Week 2. The final matchup will take place in Vancouver on Oct. 4.

Wally on the Wall

In a special halftime ceremony, Wally Buono - the architect of one of the most dominant runs in CFL history - will officially become the 50th member of the Stampeders Wall of Fame. Instituted in 1985, the Wall of Fame recognizes the great players and important off-field contributors in Stamps history.

Stampeders president Jay McNeil - one of Buono's former players - will serve as emcee and other notable alumni will be in attendance.

When Buono was handed the Calgary head-coaching reins by general manager Normie Kwong in 1990, the Stampeders hadn't been to the Grey Cup or finished first in the West Division since 1971. Under Buono's leadership, the Red and White finished first seven times, went to the championship game on six occasions and won three titles.

Buono, who added the general manager's duties to his job description in 1992, coached the Stampeders for a total of 13 years and holds the Calgary franchise records for most games coached (234), most victories (153), most playoff victories (12) and most championships (three).

After leaving Calgary, Buono joined the BC Lions in 2003 and became that franchise's leader in wins with 162. He became the winningest coach in CFL history on Sept. 19, 2009, as he passed Don Matthews' previous mark of 231.

Buono has a total of seven Grey Cup rings - two as a player and five as a head coach. He was named the Annis Stukus Trophy winner as CFL coach of the year four times and was inducted into the Canadian Football Hall of Fame in 2013.

Gridiron Gardens activities

Starting at 3 p.m., the Gridiron Gardens - located on the field immediately south of McMahon Stadium - will offer plenty of activities for the entire family:

- Stampeders player autographs

- Alumni autographs

- Face painting

- Yard games

- BBQ food available for purchase

- Live music with High Steppin Daddy

- Performances by the Stampeders Hype Team and Stampeders Outriders

- Sponsor activations

Calgary Stampeders vs BC Lions

Presented by No Frills

McMahon Stadium

Sunday, July 21

5 p.m. MDT

Radio: QR Calgary, SiriusXM 167

TV: TSN

Streaming: CBS Sports Network (U.S.), CFL+ (International)

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from July 17, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.