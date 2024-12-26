Argonauts Sign American WR Shane Hooks

December 26, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Toronto Argonauts News Release







TORONTO - The Toronto Argonauts Football Club announced the team has signed American WR Shane Hooks.

Hooks (6'4/190lbs) spent some time with the Edmonton Elks in May and June in 2024 after attending Auburn University in 2023. With the Tigers, Hooks caught 10 passes for 144 yards and two touchdowns in 13 games. Between 2020 and 2022 Hooks attended Jackson State, playing in 22 games and hauling in 82 passes for 974 yards and 12 touchdowns. The Orlando, Florida native started his collegiate career at Ohio University (2018-2020) catching 34 passes for 635 yards and six touchdowns in 22 games for the Bobcats.

