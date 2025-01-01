Argonauts Sign American DL Da'Marcus Johnson

TORONTO - The Toronto Argonauts Football Club announced today the team has signed American DL Da'Marcus Johnson.

Johnson (6'4/255lbs) played 11 games at the University of Eastern Washington in 2023 tallying 52 tackles, 5.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles. The Sacramento, California native attended Fresno State from 2021-2022 recording nine tackles and one sack in 20 games for the Bulldogs. Johnson began his collegiate career at American River College.

