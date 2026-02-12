Are You Ready to Kick It? MLS Is Back

Published on February 12, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS) YouTube Video







The start of the 2026 season is almost here, and everyone is invited to come kick it with MLS. LAFC owner Magic Johnson handled the invites this year, and Son Heung-min, Diego Luna, Joseph Paintsil, Matt Freese, @CelineDept and more, answered the call.







Major League Soccer Stories from February 12, 2026

