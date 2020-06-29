Archbishop Hoban, St. Vincent-St. Mary Set to Renew Rivalry at Canal Park July 11

(AKRON, OHIO) - The Akron RubberDucks are proud to once again host the annual matchup of crosstown rivals the Archbishop Hoban Knights and the St. Vincent-St. Mary Fighting Irish this year at Canal Park. This year's edition of the baseball version of the "Holy War" will begin with first pitch of the nine-inning game at 7:05 p.m. at the home of the Akron RubberDucks.

Due to the high school baseball season being cut short due to the COVID-19 outbreak, each team will be able to celebrate Senior Night in a memorable way as players will have their pictures on the video board and pregame celebrations will commemorate the occasion. Post-game fireworks for this event are brought to you by State & Federal Communication and will begin shortly after the conclusion of this game.

Can't make it to the game? This rivalry game will also be broadcast over the radio at 640 WHLO, the new home for Akron RubberDucks Baseball, beginning with the pregame show at 6:45 p.m.

"As an alumnus of Archbishop Hoban, I am very familiar with this rivalry and thrilled to see these student-athletes have this tremendous opportunity to play one last game together" said RubberDucks General Manager Jim Pfander, "This annual event has taken place at Canal Park every year since 1997 when these schools played the inaugural game at our ballpark, and it's safe to say this year's edition will be a quite memorable one."

The Akron RubberDucks will continue to follow all social distancing protocols as outlined by Gov. DeWine, Mayor Horrigan, and state and local health officials. The attendance for this event will be limited to 2,000 fans at Canal Park, socially distanced within the seating bowl.

