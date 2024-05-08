AquaSox Win Series Opener in Vancouver

Vancouver, BC: The AquaSox took the opening game of a six-game series against the Vancouver Canadians by a final score of 5-3 on Tuesday night before a crowd of 2,068 at Nat Bailey Stadium. The Frogs have now won three games in a row for the first time this season.

The AquaSox took a quick 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning with three straight hits. With one out, Josh Hood reached on an infield hit to second. Jared Sundstrom followed with a single to right center. Ben Williamson then singled to right to score Hood.

Everett extended their lead in the third inning. Brock Rodden led off with a single to center and stole second. With one out, Jared Sundstrom doubled to score Rodden. With two outs, RJ Schreck dunked a single to left to score Sundstrom and make it 3-0 Everett heading to the last of the third. The hit extended Schreck's hitting streak to 11 games.

The AquaSox went up 4-0 in the fourth inning. With one out, Hunter Fitz-Gerald doubled to left and later scored on an RBI single from Rodden.

Vancouver plated an unearned run in the fourth on Jeff Wehler's RBI single scoring Jackson Hornung. After the AquaSox went up 5-1 in the fifth inning on Schreck's sac fly that scored Sundstrom, the Canadians strung together three straight hits for a run that included an RBI single from Glenn Santiago. Michael Morales then proceeded to get out of the bases-loaded jam and the AquaSox had a 5-2 lead after five innings.

Morales (2-1) went five innings for the win and struck out four. He allowed six hits and just one earned run while throwing 82 pitches.

Troy Taylor worked a scoreless ninth for his league-leading fifth save.

Sundstrom led the AquaSox offense going 3-for-4 with a double, an RBI, a stolen base and two runs scored. Rodden batted 2-for-5 for the AquaSox; it was his fourth straight two-hit game.

LOOKING AHEAD: Everett returns to Funko Field for a 12-game home stand starting on Tuesday, May 14th against the Eugene Emeralds.

