AquaSox Takes Series from Spokane

August 28, 2022 - Northwest League (NWL)







EVERETT, WA: The AquaSox finished off the 12-game home stand with a 5-3 win on Sunday afternoon in front of 3,375 fans at Funko Field against the Spokane Indians. With the win, the AquaSox took the series 4-2. AquaSox starting pitcher Jordan Jackson (2-3) pitched 5.0 innings of effective ball while pitcher Mason Green (1-4) was handed the loss for Spokane.

First baseman Dariel Gomez got the scoring started for Everett in the bottom of the third inning with a two run opposite-field homer. Gomez has homered in two straight games and continues to lead the Northwest League with 25 long balls.

The Indians pitching staff had trouble finding the strike zone as they racked up eight walks in the ballgame. Control issues proved costly in the sixth inning after Robert Perez Jr walked to load the bases. James Parker made them pay with a two-run single into left field, just barely out of the reach of diving left fielder Braiden Ward.

With a 4-1 lead heading into the top of the seventh inning, the AquaSox turned the game over to the bullpen. Despite scoring scouring runs in the seventh and eighth innings, Spokane couldn't keep the momentum going as Everett added an insurance run in their half of the eighth inning on a balk to make it 5-3.

Relief pitcher Matt Willrodt closed the door in the ninth inning to give Everett their third straight victory. Catcher Ty Duvall went 3-3 and reached base in all four of his at-bats.

Everett hits the road for a six-game series against the Eugene Emeralds but will be back at Funko Field on September 6th against the Hillsboro Hops for the final series of the season. Make sure to catch the Frogs at the ballpark one last time in a series that will feature postgame fireworks, Fan Appreciation Night and much more.

