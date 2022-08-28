C's, Hops Split Final Series

VANCOUVER, BC - The Canadians settled for a series split with the Hillsboro Hops (Diamondbacks) after dropping their finale 4-3 at Nat Bailey Stadium on Sunday. Despite the defeat, Vancouver wraps up their season set with the Hops as winners of 17 games in 30 chances.

Hillsboro used a go-ahead solo homer from #12 Diamondbacks prospect AJ Vukovich to start the scoring in the fourth then plated two unearned runs in the top of the fifth to lead 3-0. Newcomer Nathanael Perez got the start for the C's and surrendered the Vukovich homer as part of one run on four hits with three walks and three strikeouts in his Vancouver debut.

Held to one hit in the first five innings, the Canadians rallied to tie the game with four consecutive one-out singles in the sixth - including RBI base hits from Damiano Palmegiani and Rainer Nunez - and a PK Morris sacrifice fly that evened the game 3-3.

After a scoreless seventh in which Mason Fluharty (L, 1-1) set down the side, the Hops got to the 2022 fifth rounder for a run on three hits in the eighth, the last of which - a two-out soft single from Channy Ortiz - plated what proved to be the game-winning run.

The C's put the tying and winning runs on base in the bottom of the ninth but couldn't capture any of that comeback magic they have so often been able to produce in the later innings this year.

Vancouver will be scoreboard watching tonight to see where they will land in the postseason chase come tomorrow. Should Spokane (Rockies) and Eugene (Giants) lose, the C's would remain 1.5 games up on the Indians for the second playoff spot and 1.5 games behind the Emeralds for the top position in the second half standings.

After an off-day Monday, the C's are in Spokane Tuesday night for a crucial seven-game, six-day series. First pitch from Avista Stadium is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. with coverage available on CanadiansBaseball.com and the Sportsnet Radio Network.

