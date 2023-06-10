AquaSox Swept in Doubleheader

EVERETT, WA: The AquaSox marveled at the pitching of the Vancouver Canadians as they lost both games of the doubleheader, 8-2 and 2-0 on Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night. In the two games, the AquaSox only managed three hits.

GAME ONE: Hogan Windish, the Seattle Mariners' seventh-round pick in 2022, singled up the middle in the first inning to score the first of two runs that inning. Unfortunately, after that, it was all Vancouver as they took game one of the doubleheader 8-2.

Vancouver batted around in the fifth inning as the first four hitters reached base before an out could be recorded.

The AquaSox only managed three hits. Besides Windish's first inning single, Axel Sanchez had a double and Ben Ramirez had a single. Everett was 1-8 with runners in scoring position and the pitching staff walked 10 batters.

Dahian Santos earned the win (3-3) and Kevin Miranda picked up his second save of the season.

GAME TWO: After getting out of a first inning jam, the Canadians got to Jimmy Kingsbury in the second with a two spot from Jommer Hernandez and Alan Roden's RBI singles. That was all that Vancouver would need.

Devereaux Harrison and Matt Svanson combined for a seven-inning no-hitter. Harrison started the game and struck out eight hitters in 6.0 innings while walking three. With the win, Harrison is now 2-0 on the season and remains undefeated in his professional career. Svanson entered the game in the seventh and nailed down the save (3).

Bernie Martinez, Matt Willrodt, Kyle Hill, and Hunter Jr each pitched a scoreless inning out of the bullpen.

The announced attendance was 2,710.

LOOKING AHEAD: The series between Everett and Vancouver concludes on Sunday with a 4:05 PM first pitch. From 3:00 to 3:30 we will have two players signing autographs in Autograph Alley. Once the game is over, it's the Port of Subs Kids Run the Bases. It is also Chick-fil-A 4 for $44 Sunday. Get four Upper Reserved seats, four hot dogs, and four chips, plus four Chick-fil-A entree vouchers.

