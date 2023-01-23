AquaSox Make a Splash with New Alternate Uniforms

Everett AquaSox right fielder Trent Tingelstad in the team's new jersey

EVERETT, WA: The Everett AquaSox, the High-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners, are going retro. Well, sort of. The club today revealed their color splash alternate home uniforms for next season's Sunday home games.

"This is a very exciting time for the AquaSox," said Danny Tetzlaff, the team's General Manager. "This has been several months in the making. We're ecstatic with the results, and we think the fans will be as well."

The new splash uniforms will debut on April 8th at 4:05 when Everett hosts the Eugene Emeralds in the final game of the Opening Weekend series.

This season, the team will be wearing six different special-themed jerseys. The theme jerseys' will be auctioned off to benefit the AquaSox Community Fund presented by the Kendall Auto Group.

The new color splash jerseys are for sale now in the AquaSox team store and online.

New for 2023 is our Sunday Fun Day Ticket Plan. For only $150.00 a seat, fans can get tickets to all Sunday games! That's only $12.50 per ticket! At the completion of all Sunday games, kids can again come down and run the bases presented by Port of Subs. Sunday is also Signature Sunday, where we will have two AquaSox players signing autographs pre-game and posing for photos with fans.

Images from this story

