AquaSox Host First Ever Hot Stove Banquet

In celebration of the team's 30th year as a Seattle Mariners affiliate, the Everett AquaSox are excited to announce their FIRST EVER Hot Stove Banquet on Thursday, January 30th at the Courtyard by Marriott in Downtown Everett. The Sox are also very pleased to announce that Seattle Mariners' Manager, Dan Wilson, will headline the event as a guest speaker. The event will benefit AquaSox Charities presented by the Kendall Automotive Group.

"We are thrilled to have none other than Mariners' Manager and fan favorite, Dan Wilson, as the headliner for our inaugural Hot Stove event!" exclaimed AquaSox General Manager Danny Tetzlaff. "We really appreciate that Dan has taken the time out of his busy schedule to come to Everett! It will be a real treat to hear from one of most iconic players in Mariners history on January 30th!"

Hot Stove Banquets are held throughout the year all over the country and the AquaSox decided it was time to do the same here. The term "Hot Stove" is from the 19th Century when fans would gather around a literal hot stove during the cold winter months to discuss their favorite baseball teams and players. These informal gatherings became known as the Hot Stove League as discussions were often intense and passionate - just like the heat radiating from the hot stove itself!

Dan Wilson had a 14-year Major League career with Cincinnati (1992-93) and the Mariners (1994-2005). He played more games as a catcher than any other player in Mariners history (1,237) and ranks among the top-10 in a bevy of offensive categories including games played (1,251), hits (1,071), extra-base hits (308), total bases (1,568), doubles (207), RBI (508), at-bats (4,085) and runs scored (433). At the time of his retirement, he held the AL record for career fielding percentage by a catcher. He was an American League All-Star in 1996, and a member of the 1995, 1997, 2000 and 2001 Mariners Postseason teams.

He was inducted into the Mariners Hall of Fame in 2012, has worked in a variety of roles with the Mariners on and off the field since his retirement as an active player. The 2024 season was his 11th working in an on-field capacity in the Mariners Baseball Operations group, his seventh as a Special Assistant for Player Development. Wilson was the organization's Defensive Coordinator in 2016 and 2017 following two years (2014-15) as the Mariners minor league Catching Coordinator. He was named manager in August 2024 and led the team to a 21-13 record.

The doors open at 6:00 p.m. for drinks and a silent auction featuring sports memorabilia items. Starting at 6:30 p.m., the buffet line will be open and followed by the program which will start at 7:15 pm.

The AquaSox Hot Stove Banquet is open to the public, but space is extremely limited. Tickets may be purchased for $75.00 per person or $600.00 for a table (eight people). Season Ticket Holders will have an EXCLUSIVE Pre-Sale window to purchase tickets Wednesday & Thursday, December 4-5, by calling the AquaSox Front Office at (425) 258-3673.

Tickets for the general public will go on sale Friday, December 6th at www.AquaSox.com.

