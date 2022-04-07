AquaSox Announce Opening Weekend Roster

EVERETT, WA: The Seattle Mariners assigned 26 players to Everett today for the start of the 2022 Northwest League season, which opens Friday, April 8th at Funko Field against the defending Northwest League champions Eugene Emeralds. Everett's roster includes 15 returning players from 2021 and five of Seattle's top 30 minor league prospects. Of the 26 players assigned to the AquaSox, 15 are pitchers and 11 are position players.

The roster is highlighted by shortstop Noelvi Marte. Marte is currently ranked number 11 on MLBs top 100 list and ranked number two on the Mariners' top 30 prospects list. Just 20 years old, Marte hit .273 with 17 home runs, 71 RBI and 24 stolen bases while playing in Modesto and Everett last year. He posted an OPS of .825.

Joining Marte in Everett from the Mariners top 30 prospect list are: Outfielder Alberto Rodriguez (#8), left-handed pitcher Adam Macko (#11), right-handed pitcher Bryce Miller (#23), and outfielder Victor Labrada (#26).

Rodriguez and Labrada spent time in Everett last summer along with Marte. Several other players are returning including pitchers Jarod Bayless, Isaiah Campbell, Tim Elliott, Kyle Hill, Evan Johnson, Jimmy Joyce, Bryan Pall, and Fred Villarreal. Position players returning are Andy Thomas, Dariel Gomez, Tyler Keenan, and Justin Lavey.

Good seats are still available for the opening the three game homestand against the Emeralds will feature several promotions including a Funko Friday Giveaway (April 8), Post Game Fireworks presented by IBEW/NECA on Saturday as well as Magnetic Schedules will be given away both Saturday and Sunday thanks to Alfy's Pizza of Everett.

As a reminder, the AquaSox will be going entirely cashless in 2022. Credit and debit cards will be accepted at all concessions stands and the team store.

