AquaSox Announce Game Times

The Everett AquaSox, the High-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners, have announced game times for all home games in the upcoming 2022 season. The AquaSox will play a total of 66 regular season games at Funko Field.

The standard starting time of 7:05 p.m. will remain the same for most Tuesday through Saturday games, while all Sunday games will be played in the afternoon with 4:05 p.m. start times.

The AquaSox will open the 2022 campaign on Friday, April 8 against the Eugene Emeralds, the defending High-A West champions. The Saturday, April 9 game will have a first pitch of 6:05 p.m.

There are several early season midweek game time exceptions involving the Tri-City Dust Devils and the Spokane Indians series in April.

Wednesday, April 20 (vs. Tri-City) 6:05 p.m.

Thursday, April 21 (vs. Tri-City) 11:05 a.m.

Friday, April 22 (vs. Tri-City) 1:05 p.m.

Saturday, April 23 (vs. Tri-City) 6:05 p.m.

Tuesday, April 26 (vs. Spokane) 1:05 p.m.

Wednesday, April 27 (vs. Spokane) 6:05 p.m.

Thursday, April 28 (vs. Spokane) 1:05 p.m.

Saturday, April 30 (vs. Spokane) 6:05 p.m.

After April, the AquaSox will only have five games affected:

Saturday, May 21 (vs. Hillsboro) 6:05 p.m.

Wednesday, July 6 (vs. Vancouver) 12:05 p.m.

Tuesday, August 2 (vs. Vancouver) 11:05 a.m.

Friday, September 9 (vs. Hillsboro) 1:05 p.m.

Saturday, September 10 (vs. Hillsboro) 6:05 p.m.

ï»¿2022 season tickets, ticket plans, group outings and picnics outings can be purchased by calling (425) 258-3673 or visiting the AquaSox Front Office at 3802 Broadway in Everett. Single game tickets go on sale March 14.

ï»¿For updates on the 2022 season, community initiatives and Webbly appearances, follow the Frogs on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram or visit our website, AquaSox.com.

