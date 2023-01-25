AquaSox Announce 2023 Coaching Staff

EVERETT, WA: Seattle Mariners President of Baseball Operations Jerry Dipoto, Director of Player Development Justin Toole and Senior Director of High-Performance Rob Scheidegger announced today the High-A Everett AquaSox staff for the 2023 season.

Ryan Scott enters his second season as a coach in the Mariners organization and his first as Manager of the Everett AquaSox. In 2022, he served as a coach with Single-A Modesto. Scott spent seven seasons as a minor league player with the Los Angeles Dodgers (2013-15), Los Angeles Angels (2016, 2019) and Mariners (2017-18) organizations, reaching Triple-A. The Scottsdale, Arizona native was selected by the Dodgers in the 30th round of the 2013 MLB First-Year Player Draft out of Notre Dame Preparatory High School (AZ).

"I am thrilled to join the Everett AquaSox as manager this season," Scott said. "I am looking forward to working with Sergio, Cameron, Mike and our entire staff in 2023."

Sergio Plasencia joins the Mariners organization as Infield/First Base Coach after spending the last six seasons at Glendale Community College (CA). He played two seasons (2014-15) collegiately at the University of Dayton and earned his Master's in Kinesiology from Azusa Pacific University (CA) in 2022.

Cameron Ming enters his first season as Pitching Coach with Everett after serving as an assistant pitching coach with the AquaSox in 2022 before serving as a Pitching Coach with Modesto to finish out the season. The former left-hander appeared in three minor league seasons (2017-19) with the Baltimore Orioles organization after he was selected in the 14th round of the 2017 MLB First-Year Player Draft out of the University of Arizona.

Mike Fransoso enters his fourth season in the Mariners organization and his first as Hitting Coach with High-A Everett. He spent the 2022 season as Hitting Coach with Single-A Modesto and served in the same role with the Arizona Complex League (ACL) Mariners in 2021. He was drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 27th round of the 2103 MLB draft out of the University of Maine.

Drew Weidner joins Everett as Strength & Conditioning Coach after serving that role with the ACL Mariners in 2022. Dan Laberry joins Everett as Athletic Trainer after serving that role in the previous two seasons with Modesto. Stephanie McLain also the team as an Athletic Trainer after serving as a seasonal athletic trainer with the Baltimore Orioles in 2022.

