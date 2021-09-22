AquaSox Announce 2022 Schedule

September 22, 2021 - High-A West League (High-A West) - Everett AquaSox News Release







EVERETT, Wash. - The Everett AquaSox are excited to announce their 2022 schedule. After spending 25 years as the Seattle Mariners' short-season Single-A affiliate, 2022 marks Everett's second year as a High-A club and the first time Opening Day is in April.

The AquaSox finished the 2021 season in third place with a 61-56 record. A variety of talented future Mariners passed through Everett including 2019 AquaSox alumni George Kirby and Brandon Williamson. Top prospects Julio Rodriguez and Emerson Hancock also spent time at Funko Field.

"Thank you to all our wonderful fans for their amazing support during the challenging 2021 season," said AquaSox General Manager Danny Tetzlaff. "After a year without Frogs baseball, the AquaSox staff was thrilled to welcome everyone back to Funko Field."

The schedule features 66 home games, including 12 weekends. The season will start at Funko Field on Friday, April 8 for a three-game series against the Eugene Emeralds. After that, the Frogs hit to road for a six-game series against the Hillsboro Hops.

"Moving on to 2022, we will have more games and more fun with our earliest start ever," said Tetzlaff. "We can't wait to see all our loyal fans next year."

Fans can place deposits for 2022 season tickets, ticket plans, group outings and picnics by calling (425) 258-3673 or visiting the AquaSox Front Office at 3802 Broadway in Everett.

Game times and promotions will be announced at later dates.

Keep up with the Frogs in the off-season! For updates on the 2022 season, community initiatives and Webbly appearances, follow the Frogs on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram or visit our website, AquaSox.com.

• Discuss this story on the High-A West League message board...





High-A West League Stories from September 22, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.