AquaSox 2025 Promo Schedule Released

2025 marks 30 years of the AquaSox affiliation with the Seattle Mariners and the upcoming season will be packed with special events, theme nights, giveaways, fireworks and more. AquaSox Opening Night at Funko Field is slated for Tuesday, April 8 against the Hillsboro Hops at 7:05 PM. The Sox will open the season on Friday, April 4 at Spokane.

The AquaSox will host several unique promotional nights throughout the 2025 season, including the ever-popular Star Wars Night (May 10), Pink at the Park (June 28), and Frogstock (July 26). This season, we have also added a few new theme jerseys to our schedule, including Harry Potter (June 14), Christmas in July (July 25), and Margaritaville Night (August 9). Back, by popular demand, we will once again be taking the field as the Malmo Oat Milkers (August 22).

In addition to our Funko Friday giveaways, highlighted by a Julio Rodriguez POP! and a Cal Raleigh POP!, the AquaSox will offer several giveaway items, such as a Rodriguez Bobble Trading Card, Bryce Miller bobblehead, Hawaiian shirt, replica jersey, magnet schedule, a team baseball card set, and more!

Fireworks will continue to dot the schedule again this season, as we will have a club record 13 shows! Besides our Independence Day Fireworks Extravaganza, every Saturday game will have a show guaranteed to put a smile on your face.

For those with small kids, we have a couple of memorable appearances scheduled for just them, including a Princess Party (June 1), Webbly's Birthday Party (June 29), and the world-famous Bluey (July 20).

Season-long promotions such as Silver Sluggers, BECU Family Nights, Baseball Bingo, Throwback Thursday, Sunday Fun Day, Speedway Chevrolet Sundays, and Port of Subs Kids Run the Bases will return this season, along with other popular theme nights such as Bark in the Park, Brewfest, WSU Alumni Night, UofW Alumni Night, Pride Night, and Salute to Mariners Weekend.

Mark your calendars, set your alarms, and clear your schedules. Single-game tickets for the entire 2025 season will go on sale starting Tuesday, March 4, at 10:00 AM. You can also grab your mini-game plan now.

*Promotions subject to change.

