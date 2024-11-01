Applications Now Open for the 2025 Chace Numata Scholarship

(Erie, PA) - The Erie SeaWolves, Double-A Affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, are pleased to announce that applications are now being accepted for the 2025 Chace Numata Scholarship.

Over the past five years, the SeaWolves Community Fund awarded 52 scholarships in memory of late SeaWolves catcher Chace Numata. The SeaWolves Community Fund will once again award a minimum of $5,000 in scholarships to senior student-athletes participating in varsity baseball or softball. Honorees will be selected based on their accomplishments, contributions to a team, and their positive impact on others.

To be considered, applicants must meet the following criteria:

Be a college-bound senior currently attending high school and playing varsity baseball or varsity softball in Erie or Crawford County. Plan to enroll in a 4-year college or university in the fall of 2025 (candidates are NOT required to participate in collegiate athletics). Provide a transcript with a minimum grade point average of 2.5. Demonstrate their experiences as a good teammate and a kind, positive influence on others.

The deadline to apply for the 2025 Chace Numata scholarship is February 15, 2025. Additional scholarship information, details on how to submit and past winners can be found here: https://www.milb.com/erie/community/numata-scholarship.

HOW FANS CAN HELP

Those wishing to donate to the Chace Numata Scholarship can send checks payable to the SeaWolves Community Fund to:

SeaWolves Community Fund

ATTN: Numata Scholarship

831 French Street

Erie, PA 16501

Additionally, you can support the scholarship by purchasing a Chace Numata T-shirt with the hashtag #LiveLikeNumi on the back. All proceeds from shirt sales benefit the Chace Numata Scholarship. T-shirts are available in both yellow and red and can be purchased here: https://seawolves.milbstore.com/products/br-numata-shirsey?_pos=1&_sidÂ99504db&_ss=r

ABOUT CHACE NUMATA

Chace Numata was a switch-hitting catcher with the Erie SeaWolves, the Double-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers. He passed away during the 2019 baseball season at the age of 27. "Numi" played 10 professional seasons in the Phillies, Yankees and Tigers organizations and was a leader on and off the field. He was a talented baseball player and a world-class teammate. It didn't matter if you were a professional athlete or a young child, Chace made you feel welcome. His smile was contagious and unrelenting, and his fun-loving personality could light up any environment.

