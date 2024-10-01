Applications Now Open for Athletic Trainer Role in Rugby

October 1, 2024 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

Rugby FC Los Angeles News Release







We are hiring ahead of the 2025 Major League Rugby Season.

Job Title: Athletic Training

Organization: Rugby Football Club Los Angeles

Location: Los Angeles, California

Term: Full-time (2025 MLR Season)

Overview

Rugby Football Club Los Angeles is seeking a highly qualified and motivated Head Athletic Trainer to join our team. The candidate will be responsible for preventing, diagnosing, and treating injuries in our athletes, as well as communicating with key stakeholders and meeting league medical requirements. This role requires close collaboration with coaches, medical professionals, and athletes to ensure the highest standards of care and injury prevention. This position will report directly to the Director of Athletic Performance. We are looking for a candidate with a strong understanding of sports medicine, excellent communication skills, highly organized, and a dedication to promoting athlete well-being.

Key Responsibilities

1. Injury Prevention and Assessment:

Design and implement comprehensive injury prevention programs for athletes alongside the team's Strength & Conditioning staff.

Conduct pre-season screenings to identify potential injury risks.

Evaluate and assess injuries to determine the extent and nature of the condition and maintain accurate and timely medical records in line with league requirements.

2. Treatment and Rehabilitation:

Provide thorough and immediate care for injuries during practices and competitions to minimize missed training/match time.

Treatment should include but not be limited to: manual therapy, rehabilitation exercises, and other common modalities.

Implement and manage efficient treatment and rehabilitation schedules both at home and on the road.

Develop and implement individualized rehabilitation programs for injured athletes with clear timelines and detailed return to play criteria.

Collaborate with physicians and healthcare professionals for comprehensive athlete care.

Oversee and assist with taping for trainings and matches (home and away).

3. Documentation and Record Keeping:

Maintain accurate and timely records of injuries, treatments, and rehabilitation progress in all MLR's medical record systems.

Communicate proactively with athletes, coaches, and healthcare professionals regarding injury status and return to play plan.

Liaise with the League Workmen's Compensation Representative regarding injuries and ensure athlete welfare is prioritized.

4. Emergency Response:

Develop and implement emergency action plans alongside the Director of Athletic Performance and the team's physicians.

Respond to and manage medical emergencies during trainings and matches.

Match Day Responsibilities

1. Emergency Preparedness:

Develop and communicate emergency action plans for match venue with all stakeholders.

Ensure availability and functionality of emergency medical equipment and submit plans to the MLR Medical Director for review.

2. Injury Assessment and Immediate Care:

Conduct on-field assessments and provide immediate care for injuries during matches.

Make decisions regarding athlete removal from play based on injury severity and communicate clearly and proactively with coaching staff.

3. Collaboration with Medical Personnel:

Coordinate with team physicians, paramedics, and medical professionals during matches to meet all league requirements.

Ensure timely and effective response to medical emergencies.

4. Injury Documentation:

Properly document injuries sustained during matches and report to Director of Athletic Performance.

Maintain timely injury records in the league's medical records system and submit paperwork with Workmen's Compensation if necessary.

Qualifications

Bachelor's or Master's degree in Athletic Training or related field.

Certification by the National Athletic Trainers' Association Board of Certification (NATABOC).

State licensure.

CPR/AED certification.

Strong knowledge of anatomy, physiology, and sports medicine principles.

Excellent communication, organization, and interpersonal skills.

Ability to work independently and as part of a multidisciplinary team.

Experience working with athletes at various skill levels, preferably professional rugby.

We are excited to welcome a dedicated healthcare professional to our team and contribute to the success and health of our athletes throughout the 2025 MLR season.

Interested candidates should submit their resume and cover letter to lbaistrocchi@rugbyfcla.com by October 31st, 2024

