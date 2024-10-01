2024 Major League Rugby College Draft Results Unveiled

October 1, 2024 - Major League Rugby (MLR) News Release







DALLAS - Major League Rugby, the premier professional rugby league in North America, announced the results of the 2024 MLR College Draft on The Rugby Network on Wednesday.

The draft consisted of three rounds of 12 picks each, totaling 36 selections by MLR franchises.

The 2024 MLR College Draft was the fifth in league history, featuring the deepest talent pool to date. St. Mary's College of California saw six players drafted, the most in this year's draft, while a total of 22 schools were represented with selections.

Anthem RC selected Erich Storti with the first pick. Storti joins Rick Rose (Miami, 2023), Sam Golla (Dallas, 2022), Eric Naposki (Dallas, 2021), and Conner Mooneyham (Dallas, 2020) as the first overall players to be taken in the draft.

MLR uses a "Draft and Follow" approach where rights to drafted players will be assigned following the MLR College Draft. Teams may activate those rights at any point until the mid-point of the next competitive MLR season after the player is eligible to play in the MLR. Drafting teams may sign those players or trade player rights with other MLR teams.

The league hosted its first MLR College draft in 2020, which saw 24 players selected across two rounds, but commensurate with the growth of the league, the draft has grown into its current form today.

A complete breakdown of the each pick by round is available below:

PICK TEAM PLAYER COLLEGE

1 ANTHEM RC Erich Oliver Storti Saint Mary's College of California

2 ANTHEM RC Neil Jacob Trainor Queen's University

3 MIAMI SHARKS Calvin Michael Ihrig Lindenwood University

4 NEW ENGLAND FREE JACKS Kaipono Kayoshi Saint Mary's College of California

5 ANTHEM RUGBY CAROLINA Jeron Wayne Pantor Life University

6 NOLA GOLD Aidan Warwick King Pennsylvania State University

7 SAN DIEGO LEGION Inoke Waqavesi Saint Marys College of California

8 HOUSTON SABERCATS Alex Aguero University of California, Berkeley

9 DALLAS JACKALS Darius Law Life University

10 CHICAGO HOUNDS Peyton Justin Wall Indiana University

11 SEATTLE SEAWOLVES Calvin Liulamaga Central Washington University

12 OLD GLORY DC Raymond Lawrence Santiago Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

13 ANTHEM RC Ernest Vailou George Freeman University of Arizona

14 NEW ENGLAND FREE JACKS Matthew Carrion Life University

15 OLD GLORY DC Aidan Scott Ridgway Arkansas State University

16 UTAH WARRIORS Ammon Tielu Sagala Brigham Young University

17 OLD GLORY DC Aaron Tanaka Juma Wheeling University

18 NOLA GOLD Dalton West Musselman Pennsylvania State University

19 SAN DIEGO LEGION Hunter Chuhlantseff Saint Mary's College of California

20 HOUSTON SABERCATS Jake Negrete Saint Mary's College of California

21 SEATTLE SEAWOLVES Joshua Thomas Schwartz Queens University of Charlotte

22 CHICAGO HOUNDS Jake Chandler Kinneeveauk University of Utah

23 SEATTLE SEAWOLVES Connor Richard WIlliams ` University of Ottawa

24 ANTHEM RC Le'Donn Mathis Lindenwood University

25 ANTHEM RC Ashawnty Staples Notre Dame College

26 RFCLA Patrick Maurice Beattie California State University Long Beach

27 MIAMI SHARKS Lautaro Soto Ansay Lindenwood University

28 UTAH WARRIORS Cole Pearce Semu Brigham Young University

29 OLD GLORY DC Sebastian Schefermann Mary Washington University

30 UTAH WARRIORS Nicholas E Andiarena Adrian College

31 SAN DIEGO LEGION Daniel George Bray University of California, Santa Barbara

32 RFCLA Caleb Tomasin University of California, Berkeley

33 RFCLA Lleyton Christian Delzell Saint Mary's College of California

34 CHICAGO HOUNDS Alexander Amid Hernandez Marian University

35 SEATTLE SEAWOLVES Jamie Jason Robert Armstrong University of Ottawa

36 NEW ENGLAND FREE JACKS Emanuel Lai Santa Clara University

