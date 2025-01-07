App State Baseball to Play 6 Games at the Frans

January 7, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hickory Crawdads News Release







Hickory, NC - Appalachian State's baseball team will return to LP Frans Stadium for back-to-back weekend "home" series to start their season.

The Mountaineers will begin the season Friday, February 14th at 5pm against the Queens University of Charlotte Royals in Hickory. The series will continue with 2pm games on Saturday and Sunday.

App State will return the following weekend to take on the UMass Lowell River Hawks. The series will kick off on Friday, February 21st at 5pm and will also feature 2pm games on Saturday and Sunday.

Gates will open an hour before first pitch. App State will be the home team for all six games.

Tickets are on sale now for the games with an early bird offer of $8 (20% off) through the end of January. General admission tickets will be $10 starting February 1st. App State students, faculty, and alumni can get $6 tickets with a school ID.

Plans are also available that include a ticket to all six games plus parking for $42 ($48 in savings).

Food and beverage with a limited menu. Parking will be $5 per car and will be card only.

Groups and hospitality areas are available for the game. To reserve your group, please call the 'Dads front office at (828) 322-3000.

The series will follow the cashless and bag policy in place at LP Frans Stadium.

App State has played at least one home game at LP Frans Stadium since 2022 when they took on UNC Asheville. In 2023, they swept Queens in a three-game series and took on West Virginia in a game that was moved to Hickory due to snow in Boone. The Mountaineers swept Siena in the three-game set to open their "home" schedule last year.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from January 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.