App State & UNC Asheville to Play Hurricane Relief Baseball Game Hosted by Kannapolis Cannon Ballers

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. - Baseball plays a tremendous role in uniting our communities, and this will be evident on Saturday, November 2nd, when the App State and UNC Asheville baseball teams take the field for a fall ball contest hosted by the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers.

In an effort to raise funds for each university's Hurricane Relief efforts, proceeds from the contest will directly support the Appalachian State Disaster Relief Fund and the UNC Asheville Athletics Disaster Relief Fund.

The teams will play two seven-inning contests, with first pitch scheduled for noon at Atrium Health Ballpark. General admission tickets are on sale now for only $5 and can be purchased online at kcballers.com or at the F&M Bank Box Office located on West Avenue outside Gate One at Atrium Health Ballpark. Concessions and merchandise offerings will also be available throughout the event.

"I would like to thank the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers for their willingness to assist in this endeavor," App State head coach Kermit Smith said. "Since the very first conversation with Matt Millward, he has been all-in on bringing two affected universities and baseball programs together. We are all hopeful that this day can not only raise necessary funds for both communities, but can also allow our student-athletes an opportunity to have some normalcy and let the two powerful words 'play ball' provide just a little bit of healing."

"We can't say thank you enough to the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers and Matt Millward for their generosity," Asheville head coach Scott Friedholm said. "We also want to thank Kermit Smith and App State Baseball for helping put this all together. After the past five weeks for our team, a chance to feel a day of 'normalcy' is a great opportunity. We hope to return to Asheville soon and be back with our community as we rebuild."

