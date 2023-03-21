Anthem Idol Competition Saturday, April 8

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks and WALK 97.5 today announced the annual Anthem Idol competition will take place on Saturday, April 8, at Fairfield Properties Ballpark, the home of the Ducks.

"Anthem Idol is always a highly anticipated event on our calendar," said Ducks President/GM Michael Pfaff. "We are excited to partner with Connoisseur Media for this year's event and wish all of the participants the very best of luck."

Registration will take place promptly at 9:00 a.m. on April 8, with auditions to follow shortly thereafter. In order to speed up the registration process, contestants are encouraged to fill out the Anthem Idol application form, which can be printed. Those attending should bring their completed forms with them to the ballpark on April 8. Forms WILL NOT be accepted prior to the event.

"We're proud to be part of this annual tradition with the Long Island Ducks and can't wait to hear the talented Long Islanders who come out to audition," said Patrick Shea, WALK 97.5 Program Director.

Anthem Idol contestants will be vying for one of a limited number of openings to perform the National Anthem during the Ducks 2023 Season, presented by Catholic Health. Judging this year's competition will be Anna and Raven from the Anna & Raven morning show on WALK 97.5, afternoon drive host Christina Kay and Ducks Promotions Manager Dan Vario.

All singing performances must be done a capella, with a time limit of one minute and 30 seconds. Anthem lyrics must be sung from memory. Musicians are also encouraged to participate in the contest. No audio or video tapes will be accepted. The lucky winners of the 2023 Anthem Idol competition will each be notified in the weeks following the event.

The WALK 97.5 Promotional Street Team will also be on hand with music, giveaways and chances to win prizes for all who show up.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, a Professional Partner League of Major League Baseball. Over 8.5 million fans have enjoyed the Ducks brand of affordable, fun entertainment at Fairfield Properties Ballpark since inception in 2000. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

