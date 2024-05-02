Another MLB Pitcher Joins Monarchs as Four Players Sign

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - The Kansas City Monarchs have added another former major leaguer as the 2024 season approaches.

The reigning American Association champions have signed four new players: Pitcher Yefry Ramírez, outfielder Ross Adolph and infielders Channy Ortiz and Bryan Aguilar. Ramirez was acquired via a trade with Gastonia in the Atlantic League.

The Monarchs open their season May 10 on the road. Their home opener is Thursday, May 16 from Legends Field in Kansas City, Kansas.

Ramírez has 31 career MLB appearances and 13 big-league starts for the Orioles, Pirates and Dodgers across the 2018, 2019 and 2021 seasons. He collected 91 strikeouts in "The Show," good for an 8.9 K/9.

The right-hander was originally signed by the Diamondbacks out of the Dominican Republic, making his pro debut in 2012. The Yankees organization claimed him off waivers in 2015. He was traded to Baltimore at the 2017 trade deadline and made his MLB debut with the O's the following season. Ramírez made 17 appearances and 12 starts for Baltimore in 2018.

The Orioles traded Ramírez to Pittsburgh in May 2019, he'd make his Pirates debut in June of that season.

Ramírez elected free agency after the 2019 campaign and signed with the Mets organization. He stayed with New York through 2020 but did not play due to the pandemic. He caught on with the Dodgers in 2021 and made one major-league appearance for the club in August of that year.

Congratulations to Yefry Ramirez, he tossed the first 9 inning complete game shutout anywhere in the minor leagues this season for the OKC Dodgers, and it's the first time he has done it in his career!

The line:

9.0 IP

3 hits

0 runs

1 BB

Ramírez' last full season came in 2022. He started that season in Triple-A with the Dodgers and finished the year with the Hanwha Eagles of the Korea Baseball Organization.

He made one start Gastonia in the Atlantic League earlier this year, throwing five hitless innings.

Adolph joins the Monarchs from the Astros organization, where he played in MLB spring training in 2024.

A 12th-round draft pick by the Mets out of the University of Toledo in 2018, Adolph was named an MiLB.com Organization All-Star after a strong first pro season in Low-A.

The Mets traded Adolph to the Astros in January 2019 in a deal involving outfielder J.D. Davis.

Adolph quickly moved up Houston's system, making his Double-A debut in 2021 and breaking into Triple-A in 2023. He was limited to 19 games in 2023 due to injury. Adolph owns a career MiLB slash line of .246/.369/.422/.790 across 325 games.

Ortiz comes to Kansas City from the Diamondbacks organization. Arizona drafted him in the 14th round in 2021 out of Grand Canyon University.

The switch hitter spent 2023 with High-A Hillsboro. He's collected 133 hits and 15 steals in 181 MiLB games.

Ortiz played four games with Chihuahua in the Mexican League earlier in 2024 before signing with Kansas City.

Aguilar is a rookie infielder who played two years at Tarleton State University in Texas.

The righty hitter's last action came in 2022 with Austin in the Pecos League. He batted .381 with six walks over six games.

