Another Honour for Goldeyes' Croes

WINNIPEG, MB - Winnipeg Goldeyes third baseman Dayson Croes has been named American Association Rookie Position Player of the Year, the league announced Thursday.

The award caps off an incredible week for Croes, who was chosen as the 12-team circuit's post-season All-Star at the hot corner Tuesday.

The native of Noord, Aruba hit .351, good for fourth in the American Association, while his 135 hits were best in the league.

The native of Noord, Aruba was second on the club with 67 runs batted in and 41 bases on balls, and tied for second on the team with two triples. He struck out just 36 times in 439 plate appearances. From May 14 to June 13, Croes hit safely in 25 consecutive games - the longest streak in the loop in 2023.

In July, Croes was selected to play in the league's annual All-Star Game in Franklin, Wisconsin.

Prior to joining the Goldeyes, the 23-year-old played three seasons at Quincy University (Quincy, Illinois) batting .388 with 20 home runs and 120 RBIs in 119 career games.

Goldeyes manager Greg Tagert said, "What Dayson was able to do was the most remarkable accomplishment I've seen in my 18 years in the league from a player in his true rookie season. It didn't take long for the rest of the league to take notice and this award reflects that."

The skipper added, "Dayson represented the Goldeyes organization and Winnipeg on and off the field in truly a first-class manner from the moment he joined the club and we're all thrilled and very proud for him."

