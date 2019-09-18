Another Former Captain Joins Marksmen

September 18, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Fayetteville Marksmen News Release





FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - Former Manhattanville captain joins the Marksmen!

The Marksmen are proud to announce the signing of Casper Dyrssen for the '19-'20 season!

Casper is a right handed winger who plays a powerful game at 6'2'', 205lb.

Dyrssen, the Swedish national, played four years at Manhattanville College from 2015 to 2019. While with the Valiant, Dyrssen put up 43 total points in 80 games.

Casper marks the fourth former captain to be joining this year's Marksmen roster. Casper was named co-captain for the '18-'19 season and prior to his collegiate career he was captain of the Northern Cyclones of the EHL.

Head Coach Jesse Kallechy is excited to have another leader in an already powerful locker room heading into the '19-'20 season!

Welcome to the Marksmen, Casper!

-

The preparation for the 2019-2020 season begins now for the Fayetteville Marksmen organization, with Opening Night on October 19! Season Tickets are on-sale now, with the most affordable plans and best benefits we've ever offered.

If you're interested in partnering up with the Marksmen organization, or hearing about our season ticket packages, group packages, mini-plans, or advertising benefits in-arena or with the broadcast, email Community Relations Director and Broadcaster Shawn Bednard, SBednard@MarksmenHockey.com or call the Marksmen Office at (910) 321-0123.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from September 18, 2019

Another Former Captain Joins Marksmen - Fayetteville Marksmen

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.