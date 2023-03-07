Annual OKC Dodgers High School Baseball Series Returns this Week

March 7, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release







OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma City Dodgers have announced the schedule for their 13th annual High School Baseball Series, starting later this week at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

The series begins Friday, March 10 and will feature a total of 13 games during the month - nearly double the number of games played in 2022. Admission and parking to all High School Baseball Series games are complimentary.

The OKC Dodgers High School Baseball Series gives teams and their fans a chance to have a "professional" experience complete with the use of batting cages, dugouts and state-of-the-art scoreboards. Also, each school will have a professional team photo taken on the field prior to the game.

"The High School Baseball Series annually signals the return of baseball to Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark," said OKC Dodgers President/General Manager Michael Byrnes. "As always, we're thrilled to open up our gates to these schools and communities and help them make lifelong memories."

Gates open one hour prior to game time and parking will be available in the Joe Carter Lot, located at the northeast corner of Reno and Joe Carter Avenues. A full schedule of the 2023 High School Baseball Series can be found below or at okcdodgers.com.

Additionally, Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark will host five separate OSSAA Baseball State Championship Games between May 6 and May 13.

For those attending the High School Baseball Series, please note Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark is now a cashless facility at all points of sale inside the ballpark.

There are remaining opportunities for schools to schedule games during the High School Baseball Series. For more information, please contact either Dakota Jacobs at (405) 218-2119 or via email at dakota.jacobs@okcdodgers.com or Andrew Yoder at (405) 218-2142 or via email at andrew.yoder@okcdodgers.com

Media interested in covering any games during the High School Baseball Series must notify the OKC Dodgers Communications Department. Please email alex.freedman@okcdodgers.com and/or lisa.johnson@okcdodgers.com at least 24 hours in advance of the selected game.

For general information about the OKC Dodgers High School Baseball Series or 2023 Dodgers ticket packages and group outings, call (405) 218-2182 or visit okcdodgers.com.

2023 OKLAHOMA CITY DODGERS HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL SERIES SCHEDULE

Friday, March 10: Fairview vs. Clinton 4 p.m.

Chandler vs. Bridge Creek 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 11: Velma-Alma vs. Wynnewood 11 a.m.

Navajo vs. Amber-Pocasset 2 p.m.

Thursday, March 16: Haskell vs. Empire 7 p.m.

Friday, March 17: Okarche vs. Broken Bow 4 p.m.

Meeker vs. Woodward 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 18: Smithville vs. Indianola 11 a.m.

Heritage Hall vs. Ponca City 2 p.m.

Tuesday, March 21: OKC Broncos vs. Tulsa NOHA Jaguars 7 p.m.

Thursday, March 23: Oilton vs. Mason 7 p.m.

Friday, March 24: Tishomingo vs. Ardmore 7 p.m.

Monday, March 27: Geronimo vs. Fletcher 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 6 OSSAA Class A Championship TBA

OSSAA Class B Championship TBA

Saturday, May 13 OSSAA Class 2A Championship TBA

OSSAA Class 3A Championship TBA

OSSAA Class 4A Championship TBA

Gates open one hour prior to game time.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from March 7, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.