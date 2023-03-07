Sky River Casino and River Cats Partner for 2023 Season

March 7, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Sacramento River Cats News Release







West Sacramento, Calif. - The Sacramento River Cats and Sky River Casino are excited to jointly announce their multi-year partnership for the naming rights of Sutter Health Park's Solon Club, the semi exclusive club area along the right-field line.

"Sky River Casino is an organization much like the River Cats who prides itself on community outreach, its members, and supporting the greater Sacramento region", said Sacramento River Cats President and COO, Chip Maxson. "We are very excited about our new partnership with Sky River Casino as we team up to support our community and bring fun and excitement to River Cats fans."

The Solon Club, a name inspired by the former club that played in Sacramento until 1976, is the perfect place to enjoy a baseball game, the beautiful city skyline, and intimate cocktail parties.

"We're thrilled to partner with the Sacramento River Cats and join the community in celebrating America's love for baseball," said Sky River Casino's President and Chief Operating Officer Chris Gibase. "It is especially fitting for Sky River to align with the Solon Club that showcases the rich history of baseball that brings so many Northern Californians together to enjoy our national pastime."

Aside from branding the Sky River Casino Solon Club, the River Cats and Sky River Casino will also focus on a handful of prizing opportunities through Fan Compass, an enter-to-win sweepstakes platform.

