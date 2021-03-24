Andy Shea Partners with Domino Management Group for West Virginia Power

CHARLESTON, W.Va. - Andy Shea is partnering with Domino Management Group to guide the new Atlantic League team in Charleston, West Virginia - the West Virginia Power. Chuck Domino, President and Mary Nixon, Vice President will oversee the front office operations of the Power. Domino, a native of Pittsburgh, has been named Executive of the Year nine times at various levels and by various publications and organizations over his 39 year career in Minor League Baseball. Nixon has had extensive experience in the food and beverage industry and in Minor League Baseball as an Executive and Consultant spanning 25 years.

Most recently Domino was the Chief Executive of the Richmond Flying Squirrels for 10 years while consulting with numerous other teams including the Atlanta Braves Minor League teams and the highly successful operations of the Charlotte Knights, Hartford Yard Goats and Omaha Storm Chasers. He was previously the President of the Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs and Reading Phillies and is still the President of the Reading Phillies Charitable arm - Baseballtown Charities. Domino first met Andy Shea in 2014 when Andy hired him to consult for the Lexington Legends.

"Partnering with Chuck and Mary is a match made in Baseball Heaven. I've had the privilege of working with Chuck for years and it is truly fascinating learning how he sees our industry and how to drive the quality of life and impact that Professional Baseball can provide to the community. Chuck has been a major influence on our entire industry's growth. It is a true honor to be working with Chuck and Mary in Charleston as we prepare for our inaugural Atlantic League season. Fans can expect the utmost value, entertainment, and fun at the Ballpark, in the community, and in the entire Baseball Industry." - Andy Shea Managing Partner.

"When Andy contacted me about this opportunity I was immediately intrigued because it reminded me of when I was the General Manager of teams in the Pioneer League in the 1980's" stated Domino. "This allows me the opportunity to impact every phase of the operation with an additional 35 years of experience under my belt. Combine that with Mary's experience and I feel real good about the next chapter of baseball in Charleston. Above all Andy is a first-class person and he always wants to do right by the community that he is in. His values align with ours and the idea of Independent Baseball and the impact that these players can have on the community was also a new and exciting factor for me. After 39 years in this business I'm not looking to pad my resume. I truly want to make a positive impact on Professional Baseball in Charleston. I've also known Frank Boulton for many years and admired from a distance what he has done with the growth of the Atlantic League. He and League President, Rick White, share a vision for the Atlantic League that is promising for a larger footprint in Professional Baseball."

"This is sensational news," said Rick White, ALPB President. "Chuck has been a baseball industry leader for decades, improving every club he has touched across a wide spectrum of circumstances. His insights and those offered by Mary Nixon in the hospitality and merchandising give West Virginia fans reasons to be excited. Combining their leadership with Atlantic League quality baseball promises great things for professional baseball in Charleston."

Opening Day for the Power is May 28th. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting www.wvpower.com. Face Coverings are required at the ballpark.

