Andrew Czech Tabbed Frontier League Player of the Week

May 20, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

WASHINGTON, Pa. - Wild Things' first baseman Andrew Czech has been named Frontier League Player of the Week for the week running Monday, May 13 through Sunday, May 19. The Wild Things were 5-0 on the road during the past week and Czech helped to pace a great offensive trip.

In the five games played, Czech went 10-for-19 at the dish with four doubles, two homers and five RBI. The two home runs came in New England, helping to cap what ended at a five-game home-run streak for Czech to start the season. That is a presumed Wild Things record. The record Czech did set is the new on-base streak record for the franchise, as he reached safely in his 36th-consecutive game Tuesday in Brockton. He's now at 40-straight games on base after reaching twice in Sunday's finale at Tri-City.

During the week, Czech also walked five times and scored four runs. For the season, Czech is hitting an even .500 (14-for-28) with five homers and nine RBI. He's walked nine times and scored seven runs to go along with one stolen base.

The Player of the Week laurels are Czech's first weekly honor of his career, a career that is in the midst of its fourth season, all with the Wild Things. He's sitting on 49 career home runs and has driven in 166 runs as a Wild Thing. His .500 batting average early in the season is tied for the league lead (Tyler Depreta-Johnson, Schaumburg), while his .622 OBP and 1.214 slugging percentage lead the league. The slugging percentage leads the league by almost 400 points. The doubles are tied for the league lead with Knockouts' outfielder Austin White and his nine walks are tied for second in the league.

