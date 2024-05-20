Cook Honored with Pitcher of the Week Award

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - Schaumburg left-handed pitcher Cole Cook has been honored by the Frontier League as the Pitcher of the Week.

Cook, the 2023 Frontier League Pitcher of the Year last season with Joliet, made his Wintrust Field debut as a member of the Boomers on Friday night against Florence and earned his first win with the team. Cook struck out the first five batters he faced and retired the first 13 Florence batters to come to the plate. The Bradley University product went on to throw seven blank innings, allowing just three hits with a walk while striking out 11 in a 4-3 victory.

Cook struck out nine in his first start of the year at Washington and currently leads the league with 20 strikeouts in 12 innings of work. The hurler has not allowed a run since the first inning of his season debut, a stretch of 11.1 innings.

Cook is the first award winner for the Boomers this season. The Washington, Ill. native came to the Boomers via trade this season after finishing 23-9 in two seasons with Joliet. Two different pitchers collected weekly honors for the Boomers in the 2023 season.

Off to the best start in franchise history, the Boomers (7-1) return to action on Tuesday to begin a three-game series on the road against the Joliet Slammers in the first of two morning commuter games at 10:05am. LHP John Wilson (0-0, 1.50) is the scheduled starter for the series opener opposite Zac Westcott (1-0, 1.50). The team is back home this weekend for three games over Memorial Day weekend. Tickets for all games in the 2024 season are on sale now! Make plans to be part of the fun this summer! Visit boomersbaseball.com or call 847-461-3695 to secure yours.

