Washington's Andrew Czech Wins Player Of The Week, Schaumburg's Cole Cook Takes Pitcher Of Week

May 20, 2024







After another outstanding week of Frontier League Baseball, two new players have been selected to take home the league's weekly awards. Washington Wild Things first baseman Andrew Czech was selected as Player of the Week. Schaumburg Boomers left-handed pitcher Cole Cook was selected as Pitcher of the Week.

Andrew Czech went on a tear during Washington's five-game road winning streak, beginning the series with the New England Knockouts by going 2-for-5 with a home run, a walk, and two RBIs. Czech continued in the second game of the series, by going 4-for-4 with another home run and two RBIs while walking once. In the following series against the Tri-City ValleyCats, Czech combined to go 4-for-10 at the plate, collecting five walks and three doubles. He finished with a .526 AVG/.640 OBP/1.053 SLG split while collecting five RBIs, six walks, and four doubles with a 1.639 OPS.

Czech is currently in his third season with Washington. He set a career-high in home runs last season with 21 while collecting a .428 on-base percentage. Czech is currently batting .500 over the first few weeks of the season and currently leads the league in home runs with five.

Cole Cook was outstanding in his one start this week for the first-place Boomers. The left-hander struck out 11 batters in seven shutout innings while allowing only three hits and one walk against the Florence Y'alls on Friday night.

This is Cook's second time winning Pitcher of the Week, also winning last year during the week of June 18th. Cook is also the reigning Brian Tollberg Pitcher of the Year winner, after posting a 2.23 ERA in 137 innings in 2023. He also led the league last season with 12 pitching wins.

Cook is currently in his third season, spending his first two years with the Joliet Slammers. In his first two years, the Peoria, IL native collected 240 strikeouts in 254.1 innings pitched, translating to an 8.49 K/IP ratio.

