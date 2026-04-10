Andre Ingram's Iconic NBA Debut, 10 Years in the Making
Published on April 10, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
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On April 10, 2018, South Bay Lakers guard Andre Ingram made his NBA debut as a 32-year-old with the Los Angeles Lakers after 10 years in the G League. The sharpshooter went off for 19 points and inspired countless NBA stars with his journey. Catch his full story on Game Changers presented by @SoFi
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