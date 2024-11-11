Anchorage Recovers, Defeats Minnesota in OT

November 11, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The Anchorage Wolverines take the tie breaker game with a 5-4 overtime win over the Minnesota Wilderness.

Two goals were scored before the first minute of the game could complete. Minnesota tallied the first 30 seconds in, with Anchorage local Patrick Tolan following twenty seconds later to tie the game.

Each team secured one more goal before the period completed, with another Anchorage local, Jason Bourdukofsky grabbing the second goal for the Wolverines.

Danny Bagnole and Jakub Bednarik put the Wolverines ahead in the second period with the Wilderness only recording one.

Minnesota tied the game in the final frame with a the lone third period goal, sending the game into overtime.

Sam Evert was sent to the box a minute into the extra period, with a two minute high sticking call. Evert returned to the ice for just 30 seconds before finding the back of the net and calling the game for the Wolverines.

The team returns to the Sullivan Arena next weekend for a three game series against the Springfield Jr. Blues.

